Turkish president in Northern Cyprus for talks

12 June 2023 19:50 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday arrived in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) to pay his first foreign visit since his reelection on May 28, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Erdogan laid a wreath at the Lefkosa Ataturk Monument and signed the memorial book.

TRNC President Ersin Tatar welcomed Erdogan with an official ceremony at the presidency.

Bilateral relations, regional developments, and possible future steps on the Cyprus issue are on the agenda of the two leaders' meeting.

Later, Erdogan and Tatar will hold a joint news conference.

Erdogan was accompanied by first lady Emine Erdogan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu, head of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Ibrahim Kalin, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, head of the Defense Industries Presidency Haluk Gorgun, and AK Party spokesman Omer Celik.​​​​​​​

After the TRNC, Erdogan will visit Azerbaijan, where he will meet with President Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday.

Erdogan and Aliyev are expected to discuss measures to further advance bilateral relations and cooperation between Türkiye and Azerbaijan and exchange views on regional and international developments.​​​​​​​

---

