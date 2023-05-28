Turkish drone maker signs new contracts in Malaysia

28 May 2023 21:43 (UTC+04:00)

Expanding their global outreach, Turkish drone makers have signed new agreements at the ongoing national defense fair in Malaysia.

Both Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) and TITRA have signed new agreements for the export of unmanned aerial vehicles and helicopters.

TAI Deputy Chairman Omer Cihad Vardan told Anadolu that it has signed an agreement with the Malaysian Air Force to export three ANKA systems.

The sale is worth $100 million, he added.

Meanwhile, TITRA, a Turkish defense and aviation company, and Malaysian “Aerodyne Groups” under a new agreement will collaborate for tech transfer and sales.

“Our new agreement is initially focused on the Malaysian market. However, this strategic cooperation will later expand to global markets,” Davut Yilmaz, the CEO of TITRA, told Anadolu.

Several Turkish defense firms are participating in the Langkawi International Maritime and Aviation Exhibition (LIMA 2023), which will run through the weekend.

