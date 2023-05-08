Putin, Japarov to discuss Russian-Kyrgyz strategic partnership in Moscow

8 May 2023 21:10 (UTC+04:00)

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Japarov, who is currently in Moscow with an official visit, on May 8, Azernews reports citing TASS.

"The sides plan to discuss the current state and perspectives of the mutually beneficial cooperation in trade and economy, as well as cultural and humanitarian areas, current issues of further strengthening of Russian-Kyrgyz relations of strategic partnership and alliance - in particular, with consideration of Russia’s presidency in the Eurasian Economic Union and Kyrgyzstan’s presidency in the Commonwealth of Independent States in 2023," the Kremlin press office said.

Deputy Head of the Kyrgyz Presidential Administration’s Foreign Policy Department Muratbek Azymbakiyev confirmed that "the leaders will discuss pressing issue of bilateral and multilateral agenda, as well as perspectives of further mutually beneficial cooperation."

According to the official, the Kyrgyz President also plans to meet with "other Russian Federation officials." Japarov will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Zheenbek Kulubayev, Security Council Secretary Marat Imankulov and Interior Minister Ulan Niyazbekov.

