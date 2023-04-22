Thailand interested in co-op development with Kazakhstan - SecGen of Board of Investment

22 April 2023 20:45 (UTC+04:00)

Thailand is interested in the development of cooperation with Kazakhstan, Secretary General of the Thailand Board of Investment (BOI), Narit Therdsteerasukdi said at the meeting with Kazakh Ambassador to the country, Arman Issetov, Azernews reports via the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The main focus of the meeting was the tools to deepen the cooperation between Thailand and Kazakhstan in the field of economy. It was noted that the growing turnover between the two countries requires government agencies to take more decisive steps to create favorable conditions for business.

Additionally, the Kazakh ambassador briefed the Thai side on the economic attractiveness of Kazakhstan and the guarantees provided by the government for the protection of foreign investments.

He also gave detailed information about the political and economic reforms in Kazakhstan aimed at the development of the country's economy and creating fair conditions for the participants in the market.

In turn, Narit Therdsteerasukdi expressed interest in the development of cooperation with Kazakhstan and spoke about the main directions his country pursues in the field of investments.

Also, the Astana International Forum, which will take place on June 8-9, was particularly noted at the meeting. The importance of this platform, designed to establish a dialogue between foreign governments, international organizations, and entrepreneurs, was emphasized.

As the ambassador noted in an interview with the Thai media, in 2022, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Thailand reached a historical maximum in the previous period of relations and stood at $270 million for 12 months, which was 87 percent higher compared to 2021.

