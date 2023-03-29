Erdogan reiterates Türkiye's support for Palestine

29 March 2023 23:12 (UTC+04:00)

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reassured Türkiye's unwavered support for Palestine as he spoke to his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas over the phone on Tuesday.

According to the Presidential Communications Directorate, the president also thanked him for the solidarity displayed by Palestinians following the deadly Feb. 6 earthquakes in southern Türkiye, .

The leaders exchanged greetings on the occasion of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz