Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, Hungary set up working group on green energy issue [PHOTO]

4 February 2023 09:59 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

A meeting was held on transporting green energy through the Black Sea to Europe, Azernews reports, citing a Facebook post by Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó.

According to the Hungarian foreign minister, the event aims to deliver Azerbaijan's green energy through Georgia and Romania to Hungary and improve Hungarian energy security.

“The large-scale plan will help achieve two important goals: delivering green electricity through Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Romania to Hungary. With this investment, on the one hand, we will further improve our energy security, and on the other hand, we will get closer to achieving our climate protection goals,” Péter Szijjártó said.

Furthermore, the minister gave technical information about the project and announced that the Azerbaijani-Georgian-Romanian-Hungarian working group was created for a unified feasibility study.

“This joint investment is unique in its kind because we will build the longest 1,195-kilometer underwater electricity cable in the world under the Black Sea. Today, we created the Azerbaijani-Georgian-Romanian-Hungarian working group and assigned the task to prepare the unified feasibility study,” Péter Szijjártó noted.

Notably, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbaz also posted a tweet regarding the issue. He called the event effective in terms of determining future activities.

“The first ministerial meeting of four countries held with regards to implementing the `Agreement on a strategic partnership in the field of green energy development and transmission between the governments of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary' was effective in terms of determining our future activities," Shahbazov tweeted.

