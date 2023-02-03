Israel Defense Forces deliver air strikes targeting Gaza Strip

3 February 2023 08:03 (UTC+04:00)

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are delivering air strikes targeting the territory of Gaza Strip, the IDF’s press office reported on its Twitter (outlawed in Russia) account on Thursday.

French news agency AFP reported earlier that the air strikes were delivered against the central parts of the region in response to previous attempts to launch rockets from Gaza Strip targeting the Israeli territory.

A rocket was launched from the territory of Gaza Strip in the direction of Israel on Wednesday, but it was intercepted by the Israeli air defense, the Israeli military reported.

