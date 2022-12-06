President of Uzbekistan to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan
By Trend
The President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay an official visit to Kyrgyzstan on December 10, Trend reports citing the press service of the Kyrgyz president.
In a narrow and expanded format, the President of Uzbekistan will meet with his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Japarov to discuss a wide range of issues concerning the Kyrgyz-Uzbek strategic partnership and prospects for further development of bilateral cooperation.
"On the eve of the official visit of Mirziyoyev to Kyrgyzstan, a Kyrgyz-Uzbek business forum will be held, aimed at strengthening ties between the business circles of the two countries,” the message says.
Furthermore, it is planned to sign a number of bilateral documents between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.
---
