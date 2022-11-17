UAE's Air Arabia plans to launch flights to Uzbek cities

17 November 2022 21:13 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

UAE’s Air Arabia airline is considering expanding the geography of flights to Uzbekistan, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Tourism.

Representatives of the Ministry of Tourism discussed the issue of launching flights to new destinations with the commercial manager of the airline. The meeting took place on October 15 at the UAE Embassy in Tashkent.

Air Arabia plans to establish regular flights to Samarkand and Bukhara in 2023. In particular, its flights can be used for the transit of tourists from Europe to Uzbekistan.

To do this, the company will increase the number of aircraft at its base hub in Abu Dhabi from 8 to 15. The parties also discussed the supply of Uzbek food products to the UAE by air.

