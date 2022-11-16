G7, NATO leaders ready to support Poland’s investigation into missile blast — statement

16 November 2022 19:56 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

In a joint statement on Wednesday, leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) and NATO countries declared their support to Poland’s investigation into the missile blast near the border with Ukraine, Trend reports citing TASS.

"We offer our full support for and assistance with Poland's ongoing investigation. We agree to remain in close touch to determine appropriate next steps as the investigation proceeds," the statement says.

