Turkish security forces start mission for security of World Cup in Qatar

7 November 2022 20:42 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Turkish security forces, accompanied by a naval vessel, have started their mission to help maintain security in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the Defense Ministry said on Nov. 6, Trend reports citing Daily News.

The MİLGEM TCG Burgazada vessel and Turkish Armed Forces elements, including explosives discovery and disposal, bomb search and anti-drone teams, have launched their work as part of the joint task.

The Joint Task Force will be administered from the coordination center, said the statement.

The United States, France, Britain, Italy and Pakistan also provide security assistance for the football tournament which will take place in Qatar from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18.

Türkiye’s parliament on Oct. 5 approved deploying Turkish soldiers to Qatar for six months. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan requested parliamentary approval to deploy troops. Lawmakers from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and its nationalist allies supplied the votes to pass the motion.

The troops would be in addition to some 3,000 riot police that Türkiye has said it would send to Qatar to reinforce security during the international football competition.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz