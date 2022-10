20 October 2022 21:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Russian-Japanese trade turnover shrunk by 14.4% in September compared to the same period in 2021, to slightly more than 176 billion yen (around $1.17), according to the Japanese trade ministry’s statistics published on Thursday, Trend reports citing TASS.

Japanese exports to Russia dropped by 31.4%, while imports declined by 6.5%.

---

