Kazakhstan launches implementation of project for creation of nuclear power plant

Samruk Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund has started the implementation of a project for creation of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

This was announced by Chief Executive Officer of "Samruk-Kazyna" JSC Almassadam Satkaliyev during a press briefing on September 15.

"Under the leadership of the government, the fund has begun to implement this project. We will report on work in this direction to interested parties, journalists and the public," Satkaliyev said.

At the same time, he noted, Kazakhstan has not yet decided which company will build the nuclear power plant.

Each technology has its pros and cons, so the experience of each company should be taken into account, Satkaliyev said.

The country's first nuclear power plant will be built in the Ulken village on Lake Balkhash.

