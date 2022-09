14 September 2022 19:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The number of killed Armenian servicemen is 105 people and this isn’t the final number, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said, Trend reports via the Armenian media.

During the night of September 12, Armenian armed forces units committed large-scale provocations in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar and Lachin directions of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border.

--

