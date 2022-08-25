Istanbul breaks 10-year-long tourist record in July

25 August 2022 12:49 (UTC+04:00)

By News Center

Turkiye’s Istanbul city has broken the 10-year-long tourist record in July, Yeni Shafak daily reports, citing the Istanbul Provincial Directorate for Culture and Tourism.

With 1.7 million people hosted in July, Istanbul reached the highest number of foreign tourists on a monthly basis in the last 10 years. The Germans came first among the tourists.

According to the Istanbul Provincial Directorate for Culture and Tourism, the number of foreign tourists in the seven months of 2022 amounted to over 8.5 million. Over 1.7 million visited Istanbul in July 2022.

While 1,130, 999 tourists came to the city in July last year, an increase of 56 percent was recorded this year compared to the same period of 2021.

Some 1,730,679 tourists arrived in Istanbul by air, 28,827 by sea. When compared to the same period in 2021, the number of arrivals by air increased by 53 percent, while those coming by sea grew by 894 percent.

In July 2022, Ataturk Airport received 1,759 passengers, Sabiha Gokcen Airport hosted 458,087, and Istanbul Airport received over 1.2 million people.

By sea, some 1,848 foreign visitors came via Tuzla Port, 23,463 via Karakoy Port, 1,322 via Sarayburnu Port, 895 via Zeytinburnu Port, 197 via Ambarli Port, 1,006 via Haydarpasa Port, 23 via Marmara Port, and 73 via Pendik Port.

Some 72.23 percent of visitors flew into Istanbul Airport, while 26.03 percent used Sabiha Gokcen Airport.

Germans came first with 142,077 tourists, who came to Istanbul in July, as was the case in June. Germany was followed by Russia with 133,218 tourists, the USA with 97,355 tourists, Iran with 94,708 tourists, Saudi Arabia with 77,613 tourists, and Britain with 70,179 tourists.

France followed England with 69,314 tourists, Iraq with 64,878, Kuwait with 63,131, Jordan with 54, 247, the Netherlands with 45,677, Israel with 43,519, Uzbekistan with 36,874, Kazakhstan with 32,59, and Italy with 27,863 tourists.

In July, Germans made up 8.07 percent of the visitors, Russians 7.57 percent, Americans 5.53 percent, Iranians 5.38 percent, Saudi Arabians 4.41 percent, British 3.99 percent, French 3.94 percent, and Iraqis 3.69 percent.

In July, tourists from 193 nations visited Istanbul, including one from Tuvalu and Bhutan, as well as three from Vatican City and Macau.

Istanbul hosted around one-third of the total 26.1 million visitors that visited Turkey throughout the seven months of the year. On the other hand, over 1.5 million tourists visited Istanbul in July 2018, 1.6 million in July 2019, and 301,930 tourists in July 2020.

