Tajikistan reveals total volume of issued loans in 1H2022

Tajikistan revealed the total volume of issued loans from January through June 2022, Trend reports citing the press service of the National Bank of Tajikistan.

"The volume of issued loans in the first half of 2022 in Tajikistan amounted to 6.5 billion somoni ($637.2 million)," the Bank reported.

During this period, out of the total volume of loans issued, 35.6 percent accounted for consumption, 18.9 percent - for agriculture, 15.7 percent - for foreign trade and 11.2 percent for industry.

Of the total volume of loans issued in Tajikistan, 72.9 percent are microcredits - 4.7 billion somoni ($460.7 million), which is an increase of 6.7 percent compared to the same period of last year.

Credit investment is considered one of the main ways to ensure stable economic growth in Tajikistan, expand domestic production and strengthen the country's export potential.

