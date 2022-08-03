Turkmenistan discusses issues of electricity export to Afghanistan

3 August 2022 19:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Turkmenistan's Turkmenenergo State Electric Power Corporation, Turkish Chalik Holding and Afghan Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) energy company discussed issues related to the implementation of projects for the export of electricity to Afghanistan, Trend reports via "Business Turkmenistan" news agency.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the progress of work on the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) and Andkhoy-Sheberghan-Puli-Khumri power transmission lines, as well as the construction of the Noor al-Jihad substation.

Furthermore, representatives of DABS informed the participants of the meeting about the progress of transportation to the destination of equipment for the Noor al-Jihad substation. According to them, the substation will be put into operation within a week, after which the import of Turkmen electricity to Afghanistan will begin.

Following the meeting, a joint protocol was signed between the companies aimed at continuing cooperation on energy projects.

