No plans currently for Biden-Putin call, White House press secretary says

30 July 2022 21:48 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

There are currently no plans for US President Joe Biden’s phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a briefing, Trend reports citing TASS.

"As for a call or plans for a call, we do not have a plan for the president to call President Putin," she said, when asked about the possibility of a call between the leaders of the US and Russia following Friday’s telephone conversation between the two countries’ top diplomats, Antony Blinken and Sergey Lavrov.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz