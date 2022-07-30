No plans currently for Biden-Putin call, White House press secretary says
By Trend
There are currently no plans for US President Joe Biden’s phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a briefing, Trend reports citing TASS.
"As for a call or plans for a call, we do not have a plan for the president to call President Putin," she said, when asked about the possibility of a call between the leaders of the US and Russia following Friday’s telephone conversation between the two countries’ top diplomats, Antony Blinken and Sergey Lavrov.
---
