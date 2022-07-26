Uzbekistan building new power plant in Syrdarya region

26 July 2022 21:18 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Uzbekistan is building new power plant in the Syrdarya region, Trend reports via Uzbek Ministry of Energy.

According to the ministry, this project is being implemented by the Saudi ACWA Power company through 100 percent direct investment. The plant will generate 12 billion kWh of electricity per year.

The project will save 1.1 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year through the use of the most advanced energy-saving technologies.

The plant is being built on 55 hectares of land in the city of Shirin and the Boyovut district and is planned to be put into operation by the end of 2023.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz