Türkiye summons Swedish charge d’affaires

24 July 2022 12:20 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Chargé d'Affaires of the Swedish Embassy in Ankara was summoned to the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Turkish Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

According to the information, Chargé d'Affaires of the Swedish Embassy in Ankara was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in connection with the propaganda of terrorism in Gothenburg. Expectations were underlined that the perpetrators would be identified, the necessary legal action would be taken, as well as concrete steps taken in the light of the commitments set out in the "Triple Memorandum".

