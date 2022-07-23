International congress on cultural legacy of Uzbekistan kicks off

23 July 2022 18:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The VI International Congress "Cultural legacy of Uzbekistan as the foundation of a new Renaissance" started in Uzbekistan's Samarkand, Trend reports.

The congress is attended by over 250 people, including representatives of the Uzbek government, as well as international experts and scientists from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, Russia, the EU countries, China, and other states.

The congress will last two days, and upon its completion, the Samarkand city tour will be organized for all participants.

