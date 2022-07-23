Tajikistan's Khujand increases industrial production

23 July 2022 18:20 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Khujand - the second-largest city of Tajikistan increased industrial production from January through June 2022, Trend reports via press service of the region's authorities.

The total value of production of industrial products in Khujand amounted to 647.3 million somoni ($62.2 million), which is an increase of 12.9 percent compared to the same period of 2021 (573.4 million somoni or $55.1 million)

In the first half of this year, Khujand exported goods worth 191.8 million somoni ($18.4 million), which is an increase of 26 percent compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Meanwhile, 8 new small and medium-sized manufacturing plants with modern equipment were established during the reporting period, and the total number of industrial enterprises of the city reached 177 units.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz