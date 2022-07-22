India, Sudan to strengthen trade, economic linkages

22 July 2022 23:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel on Wednesday met Amal Salih Saad Mohamed, Sudan’s Minister of Trade and Supply, to review the issues related to trade and investment between India and Sudan, Trend reports citing The Print.

Both sides agreed to further strengthen and diversify trade and economic linkages.

The Ministers reviewed the bilateral relations with a focus on trade and investment, defence and maritime cooperation, according to an official statement released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Both sides appreciated that there are deep-rooted cultural and people-to-people ties between both the two countries. Many students from Sudan are pursuing their higher studies in institutions across India.

During the meeting, Patel emphasised that India has always stood in solidarity with the people of Sudan and partnered in undertaking development projects, capacity building and humanitarian assistance.

She also called upon Sudan to effectively utilise and benefit from the preferential market access offered by India under India’s Duty-Free Tariff Preference (DFTP) Scheme for Least developed countries (LDCs) and LDCs services waiver schemes.

Sudan’s trade minister is on a two-day visit to New Delhi.

