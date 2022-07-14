President Erdogan, King Salman discuss Turkey-Saudi Arabia ties
By Trend
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi King Salman discussed bilateral relations and regional issues in a phone call Wednesday, the Presidential Communications Directorate said, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.
The leaders also exchanged Eid greetings, the directorate said in a statement.
The Saudi king also spoke with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who is expected to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden.
--
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz