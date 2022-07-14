President Erdogan, King Salman discuss Turkey-Saudi Arabia ties

14 July 2022 23:12 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi King Salman discussed bilateral relations and regional issues in a phone call Wednesday, the Presidential Communications Directorate said, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The leaders also exchanged Eid greetings, the directorate said in a statement.

The Saudi king also spoke with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who is expected to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz