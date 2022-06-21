Egyptian fighter jet crashes during training; pilot survives

21 June 2022 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

An Egyptian fighter jet crashed on Sunday during training due to a technical error, but the pilot survived, Egyptian Military Spokesman Gharib Abdel-Hafez said, Trend reports citing local Ahram Online.

The relevant authorities are taking the nescessary measures following the crash, the spokesman said, noting that the incident took place at a training area without specifying its exact location.

