Egyptian fighter jet crashes during training; pilot survives
By Trend
An Egyptian fighter jet crashed on Sunday during training due to a technical error, but the pilot survived, Egyptian Military Spokesman Gharib Abdel-Hafez said, Trend reports citing local Ahram Online.
The relevant authorities are taking the nescessary measures following the crash, the spokesman said, noting that the incident took place at a training area without specifying its exact location.
---
