Kazakhstan cancels requirement for negative COVID-19 test for those arriving in country

7 June 2022 21:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Kazakhstan cancels the requirement for negative COVID-19 test for those arriving in the country, Trend reports citing the government.

Thus, starting from June 8, the requirements for vaccination certificate and negative PCR test will be lifted for both citizens of Kazakhstan and foreigners arriving in the country.

The decision was made by the interdepartmental commission on preventing and spreading coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan.

