China reports 171 new COVID cases on June 5 vs 162 day earlier

6 June 2022 21:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Mainland China reported 171 new coronavirus cases on June 5, of which 31 were symptomatic and 140 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

That compares with 162 new cases a day earlier - 56 symptomatic and 106 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were zero new fatalities, leaving the nation's death toll unchanged at 5,226.

As of June 5, mainland China had confirmed 224,341 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported five new local symptomatic cases, compared with 16 a day earlier, and one new local asymptomatic case versus three the previous day, according to the local government.

Shanghai reported four new local symptomatic cases, compared with six a day earlier, and four new local asymptomatic cases versus 16 the previous day, local government data showed.

