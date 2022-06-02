2 June 2022 14:10 (UTC+04:00)

2 June 2022 The Debate Championships were held in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan with the support of Eurasian Regional Center of Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF-ERC).

It should be noted that, this is an international project, which aims to increase the intellectual level and leadership skills of youth from the OIC region and it is first held at the national stage, followed by an international competition with the participation of winning teams from each country. This project was first held at the national level in Azerbaijan at the February,2022 at the initiative of the ICYF-ERC. Based on the experience gained in Azerbaijan, it was decided to organize these debate championships in other countries in the coming months by the ICYF-ERC.

More than 50 young participants, selected among 600 young people, took part in the championship (Amanat Cup) organized by the youth wing of the “Amanat” party in Kazakhstan. According to Nurlan Jetpisbayev, the Chairman of the party's youth wing, the debates focused on the referendum on constitutional changes in the country, the importance of state symbols, economic development of recently formed regions and other issues. The winners of the debate championship were "Young Researchers" from Pavlodar region and "Kunayev" organization, representing Almaty, which will represent Kazakhstan in the International Debate Tournament with the participation of 6 countries.

The Kyrgyz capital Bishkek hosted the Debate Championship (YNTYMAK Cup) co-organized by the ICYF-ERC and United Youth Organization with information support by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth Policy and the Kyrgyz Youth Congress at the Kyrgyz State University named after Yusuf Balasugunlu in Bishkek. The head of the Kyrgyz Youth Congress Askar Shaikidinov informed the participants about the main goals and objectives of the program and wished them successes. The Debate Championship modelling British Parliament discussed the country's economic development, environment, information technology, regional security, artificial intelligence and other relevant issues. The event was attended by 72 young debaters and 36 teams and three of them were selected as the finalists and awarded cash prizes, trophies and certificates.

It should be noted that, Vusal Gurbanov the acting Director General of the Eurasian Center, Akerke Isgandarov, Said Omanov and Nijat Safarov wished success to the participants and noted the high importance on the sustainability of the debate championships .

