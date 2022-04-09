By Trend

As part of the execution of the order of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov on the development of projects in the field of renewable energy sources, an investment agreement for the construction of a solar power plant in Issyk-Kul Oblast of 1000 MW was signed, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The document was signed between the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan represented by Minister of Energy Doskul Bekmurzaev and Minister of Economy and Commerce Daniyar Amangeldiev on the one hand and the Chinese energy consortium consisting of China Power International Development Limited (CPID) and China Railway 20 Bureau Group Corporation (CR20G) on the other hand.

The signing ceremony took place at the forum "Transforming the Energy Sector of the Kyrgyz Republic”.

China Power International Development Limited is the largest solar energy enterprise in the world and operates in countries such as Pakistan, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Germany, Australia, Brazil, Chile and Mexico. The number of employees is more than 12,000. The total installed capacity of the company is 48.7 GW (for comparison, in Kyrgzstan - 3.93 GW).

