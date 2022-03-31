By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on March 31, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 27 currencies have grown and 9 have decreased in price, compared to March 30.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,888 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on March 31 Iranian rial on March 30 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 55,232 55,148 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,484 45,157 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,539 4,520 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,897 4,852 1 Danish krone DKK 6,305 6,273 1 Indian rupee INR 555 556 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,203 138,022 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 22,989 23,041 100 Japanese yens JPY 34,444 34,260 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,366 5,366 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,601 33,565 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,299 29,090 1 South African rand ZAR 2,900 2,886 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,866 2,879 1 Russian ruble RUB 490 472 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 31,531 31,524 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,041 30,990 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 48,710 49,168 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,420 1,424 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,623 34,704 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,995 8,988 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,616 6,601 100 Thai baths THB 126,037 125,391 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,987 9,967 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,750 34,661 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 46,888 46,654 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,010 9,009 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,550 13,407 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,930 2,926 1 Afghan afghani AFN 475 476 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,884 12,893 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,719 100 Philippine pesos PHP 80,829 80,828 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,242 3,232 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 11,985

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 280,882 rials, and the price of $1 is 251,600 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 266,161 rials, and the price of $1 is 238,414 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 267,000-270,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 299,000-302,000 rials.

