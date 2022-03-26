By Trend

The overall number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide has exceeded 475 million and the number of fatalities has exceeded 6.1 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday, Trend reports citing TASS.

As of 20:47 Moscow time on March 25, as many as 476,374,234 novel coronavirus cases and 6,108,976 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 1,608,935 over the past day and the number of fatalities increased by 5,143.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (79,139,385), India (43,016,372), Brazil (29,729,991), France (23,903,547), and the United Kingdom (20,613,821).

The biggest number of fatalities was reported from the United States (967,905), Brazil (657,998), India (516,755), Russia (366,618), and Mexico (322,277).

