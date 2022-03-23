By Trend

President of India Ram Nath Kovind will pay a state visit to Turkmenistan on April 1-4, 2022 at the invitation of the head of Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to the Business Turkmenistan information center.

During the visit, Ram Nath Kovind will meet with President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow to discuss various issues of bilateral and regional cooperation, as well as to address follow-up to the India-Central Asia summit held in January 2022.

A number of agreements and memorandums of understanding are also expected to be signed.

