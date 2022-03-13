By Trend

Turkey will not join the sanctions of several Western countries against Russia due to a special operation in Ukraine, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

“We think that sanctions will not solve the problem,” the minister said while answering a question about Turkey's position on imposing sanctions against the Russian Federation. “For example, the closure of airspace. We cannot close it in accordance with the Montreux Convention. This is a legal obligation.”

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz