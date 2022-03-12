By Trend

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Zhaparov received on Friday a delegation of the Swiss Confederation, headed by Director General of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation Patricia Danzi, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

The press service of the Cabinet reported that the sides discussed the status and prospects of Kyrgyz-Swiss cooperation in trade and investment, financial, technical and humanitarian spheres.

Akylbek Zhaparov congratulated the Swiss delegation on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two states.

"Switzerland remains an important foreign policy partner for the republic. We highly appreciate Switzerland's assistance in the establishment of democracy, market economy, and social development in our country," he said.

The chairman of the Cabinet informed the foreign delegation on the ongoing socio-economic reforms and implementation of the medium-term national development program of the country.

He welcomed the approval by the Swiss Government of a new medium-term economic cooperation program with Kyrgyzstan and confirmed the readiness of the Kyrgyz side to fully support the ongoing projects and programs in the country.

In order to strengthen the Kyrgyz-Swiss relations, Zhaparov proposed to organize an official visit of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov to Switzerland in 2022.

In turn, head of the delegation Patricia Danzi noted that Switzerland highly values friendly relations with Kyrgyzstan and confirmed Switzerland's interest in active cooperation to support socio-economic and democratic development of the country, environmental protection and climate sustainability, conservation of glaciers and water resources and other priorities of the Kyrgyz Cabinet.

