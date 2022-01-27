By Kiymet Sezer

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has received newly-appointed U.S. ambassador to Turkey Jeffrey Lane Flake, Yeni Shafak newspaper has reported.

Flake expressed his delight at being in Turkey while presenting his credentials to Erdogan at the Presidential Complex, the report added.

Flake arrived in Ankara, Turkey on January 7 to take over the diplomatic mission from former ambassador David Satterfield.

Previously, Flake drew criticism for threatening Turkey during the congressional approval process. Ankara warned Flake that his appointment might not be accepted.

Following the presentation of his letter of credence, Flake published an article on the website of the U.S. embassy in Ankara titled "Party politics ends at the water's edge".

"Turkey is an indispensable ally, firmly attached to NATO, and an important partner in a volatile region. It is in our national interests to collaborate in order to counter very serious threats," Flake said in the article.

