By News Center

Turkey’s light weapons manufacturing company CANIK has hosted over 30,000 visitors at the Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade (SHOT) fair organized in Las Vegas, U.S, Yeni Shafak has reported.

The Samsun Yurt Defence Industry and Trade Inc. (SYS) General Manager Utku Aral stated that the company represented the great transformation of the Turkish defence industry by being among over 2,000 world industry giants at the SHOT Show (the world's largest and most comprehensive exhibition in the field of shooting and hunting accessories).

"We had over 30,000 visitors to our stand, where we displayed our newest products. We have received large orders from America's most important shooting and hunting store chain. Visitors from Brazil, the Far East, South America, and Paraguay were particularly interested in our national anti-aircraft gun. During the fair, this interest quickly turned into an order. The most popular shooting and hunting influencers broadcasted live from our stand and covered the success story of our products on their blogs. We have reached over 26 million people using the power of digital technology. We have broadened our options in the slowing American market," Aral emphasized.

He said that as the third-largest company in terms of exports to the United States, they have strengthened their position in the American market as a result of the fair.

“Representing Turkey among the world's industry giants has been a great source of pride and success for us. We became the star of the fair with our racing pistol SFx RIVAL and our country's national anti-aircraft gun, CANIK M2 QCB 12.7-mm heavy machine gun. Our MECANIK optical sights, one of our new products to be presented to the U.S. market at our fair stand also attracted great attention. Our new racing pistol, which we especially designed as a result of 18 months of R&D work, has attracted attention with its features that can offer a better shooting experience to sport shooters and personal defence pistol users,” Aral underlined.

He said that the company shapes the latest trends with its new products developed in the field of firearms. The company expanded its field of action in the market with the business connections established during the fair, the general manager added.

“It is possible to say in advance that the high volume of orders we receive will add quality to our activities in the market,” Aral stressed.

The 44th SHOT Show, which brought together firearm industry professionals for 43 years, took place at the Venetian Expo and Caesars Forum from January 18-21 in Las Vegas.

The fair hosted more than 60,000 industry professionals in an area of ​​800,000 square meters for four days. As the world's largest commercial meeting in its field, the fair guided over 2,000 participating companies from different countries to reach new markets in America.

The companies exhibited their innovative products (used for shooting, hunting, outdoor recreation and law enforcement purposes) such as firearms, ammunition, gun safes, locks and covers, optics, shooting range equipment, training and safety equipment, hunting accessories at the fair.

