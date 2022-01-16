By Trend

Georgia reported 5,504 new COVID-19 cases, 3,304 recoveries, and 24 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via the Georgian government's StopCov website.

A total of 51,838 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 25,161 tests were rapid, while the remaining 26,677 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 995,687 people, among them, 928,441 have recovered and 14,449 have died.

There are 54 people currently in quarantine, 4,393 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized.

As of January 16, more than 2.6 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 5,053 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz