By Osman Ozgan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the government is determined to make the country one of the world’s top 10 economies under the new economic model, Yeni Shafak newspaper has reported.

Erdogan made the remarks at the first AK Party (Justice and Development Party) parliamentary group meeting, where the new economic model and the political opposition were main topics on the agenda, the report added.

He emphasized that Turkey is resolutely continuing its efforts in every medium to become one of the world's top 10 economies in line with the new economic model.

Reminding the former leaders, Erdogan stressed that whoever had taken steps to change the country’s fortune and to bring prosperity to the nation that it deserves, faced with injustice and challenges.

He noted that the positive efforts by former Turkish leaders such as Menderes, Demirel, Erbakan, Turkes and Ozal were interrupted by coups or unexpected death of them.

Pointing out that they have started to take serious measures in every field to protect the nation against exorbitant price increases, Erdogan said that the government limited the ceiling increase in private school fees to a 36 percent level.

“Mr Kemal [Kilicdaroglu, Republican People's Party (CHP) chairman] is out and talking about this issue. What are you talking about? This is our job and we did it. You are behind," Erdogan said.

Commenting on Kilicdaroglu’s promise to the farmers (if the municipalities switched to CHP, he would give electricity to the farmers for free) during his visit to Sanliurfa, Erdogan underlined that the opposition is not capable of implementing this project.

“Since the CHP Chairman has such a dream, such an original project, we said let's help him where the municipality has CHP leaders. We instructed our friends, wherever there is a CHP municipal administration, steps will be taken to ensure that they fulfill all these promises, especially free electricity to farmers,” Erdogan stressed.

He added that obviously, the CHP municipalities cannot bring the proposals to the municipal councils to fulfill their promises. Instead, the government and its friends will overcome this burden.

Condemning the opposition for polarizing the nation, Erdogan said it aspires to govern the country but does not have a program and vision to do this.

Describing the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) Diyarbakir deputy Semra Guzel as an extension of the PKK (Kurdistan Workers' Party) in the Parliament, Erdogan also harshly criticized the HDP-CHP relationship.

