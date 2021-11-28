By Trend

At the decision of the Interagency Coordination Council, Georgia tightens state border crossing regulations for citizens from 8 countries in connection with spread of the new strain of coronavirus, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

The regulations will enact from November 28, the Governmental Administration reports. Any person regardless of citizenship who traveled to the below-listed countries during the last 14 days, will be subjected to a 14-day quarantine at the government-assigned facilities.

These countries are: South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Malawi. They will take PCR tests after completion of guaranteeing period.

