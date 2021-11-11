By Vugar Khalilov

BAYKAR General Manager Haluk Bayraktar has said that the company is developing two more UAV models, Yeni Shafak reported on November 10.

Bayraktar made the remarks at the SAHA EXPO 2021 fair that kicked off on November 10 in Istanbul.

He said that the new UAV models can land and take off on the TCG Anadolu amphibious assault ship, which is considered to be Turkey's first ship in the relevant class.

He stressed that Bayraktar TB3 and unmanned combat aerial vehicle (MUIS) are designed to be capable of landing and taking off on TCG Anadolu.

Bayraktar underlined that Turkey had become the largest UAV technology exporter and the new model UAVs will take the defence industry even to further levels.

“Ten years ago they did not give them to us, even though we paid for these technologies, and now all this has become the most concrete example of how we can achieve success in this field by trusting our own people,” Bayraktar stressed.

He added that more than 80 percent of BAYKAR’s contracts are export agreements, which is considered to be a very important achievement for Turkey.

“We are moving forward by modeling the projects in a way that the contacts made will contribute to the interests of the two countries,” Bayraktar emphasized.

It should be noted that the SAHA EXPO 2021 fair, organized by the national defence, interior, industry and technology, commerce ministries, and the Presidency of Defence Industries (SSB), is taking place on an area of 40,000 square meters with the participation of more than 600 companies from 30 countries.

