Georgia and Ukraine have chosen to aspire to the Euro-Atlantic space, First Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection and Agriculture Giorgi Khanishvili said, Trend reports via Georgian media.

He made the remarks on the sidelines of the tenth meeting of the Georgian-Ukrainian Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, with Natia Turnava (Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia) and Oleh Nemchinov (Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and Chairman of the Ukrainian side of the Commission) taking part in it.

"Both countries recognize all the normative and legal frameworks that are acceptable to Europe under the DCFTI Treaty. We must be able to use the success we have achieved - in the agriculture sector of Georgia, in the development of technology in Ukraine, and as a result - try to increase the trade turnover" he said.

"On the other hand, we should try to work and find additional investment opportunities, which in turn will help Georgia increase production in the country," he said.

Meanwhile, Turnava and Nemchinov at the meeting discussed issues of cooperation between Georgia and Ukraine in the fields of trade economy, energy, transport, communications, information technology and innovation, tourism, agriculture and intellectual property protection;

They also discussed the direction of cooperation within the European integration.

