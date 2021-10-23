By Trend

Georgian head of state security service, Grigol Lilvashvili and Iranian Ambassador to Georgia Akbar Qasemi Aliabadi met on Friday and discussed bilateral relations and regional developments, Trend reports citing IRNA.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the shortcomings of human resources, facilitating the affairs of Iranian investors, economic activists, solving the problem of inmates, deepening humanitarian relations and law enforcement cooperation between the two countries.

Referring to the personal approaches by the Georgian border guards in human interactions between the two countries, Qasemi called for the establishment of mechanisms in accordance with internationally accepted norms and the facilitation of the affairs of Iranian investors and resolving their problems.

Through a meeting of expert working groups, the two sides also agreed to facilitate economic, trade and human relations between the two countries within the framework of mutual respect and interests.

