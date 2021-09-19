By Trend

Georgia earned $1.7 million on beer exports from January through July 2021, Trend reports with reference to the National Statistical Office of Georgia (Geostat).

According to the data, compared to the same period in 2020, beer export revenue decreased by 45 percent.

TOP - 3 export destinations this year are as follows:

Israel - $443,400 / 452.5 tons;

Russia - $388,700 / 418.9 tons;

Azerbaijan - $249,600 / 270.7 tons.

As for imports, from January through July 2021 Georgia paid $3.4 million for beer imports, and in 2020 - $3.7 million.

TOP exporters in 2021 is as follows:

Germany - $722,000 / 634.4 tons;

Russia - $628,000/ 327.4 tons.

---

