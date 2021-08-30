By Vugar Khalilov

Iraq will buy UAVs, military helicopters and mobile electronic warfare systems from Turkey, Turkish media reported on August 28, referring the Iraqi Defense Minister Juma Inad Sadun.

Talking to Iraqi television channel El Sharkia, Sadun said that the sides reached a consensus on buying the Bayraktar TB2, 12 T-129 ATAK helicopters and six electronic warfare systems from Turkey, the report added.

The relevant decision was made after the Iraqi Defense Minister’s visit to the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF 21) that took place in Turkey on August 17-21.

During the fair, the Iraqi delegation held meetings with the senior officials of the Turkish defense industry company. The Iraqi side expressed its special interest in buying Turkish UAVs such as Bayraktar TB2.

The International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF) is the biggest defense industry fair in Eurasia and one of the top four in the world held in Turkey and organized by the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation since 1993.

IDEF, as a high technology defense industry fair, incorporating main defence industry branches and their subordinates, is an essential international marketing arena for defence industry companies.

