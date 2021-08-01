By Trend

Turkish authorities maintain their tireless efforts to contain forest fires that erupted in various parts of the country, particularly the southern regions, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

Fire brigades took the fire in Mersin province under control according to Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli. The forest fire first emerged in the Silifke district on July 29 and spread to the Gülnar district on July 31due to the strong wind.

Intense efforts by the authorities helped contain the fire, which forced the evacuation of surrounding settlements to prevent possible life loss earlier.

Meanwhile, the aerial extinguishing operations have started once again in the Marmaris and Köyceğiz districts of the Muğla province in the southwest.

The fire first set ablaze the forest in Şirinyer on July 28 and spread to many other locations due to the wind, while Turkish authorities relentlessly fought against the fire day and night.

---

