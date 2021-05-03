By Trend

The General Prosecutor's Office of Armenia opened a criminal case to investigate allegations of concealment of dual citizenship by President, Armen Sarkissian, Chairman of the country's Union of Lawyers Ara Zohrabyan said on Facebook, Trend reports referring to TASS.

"Fifty-five lawyers filed a complaint about a crime related to concealing the fact of Armenian President Armen Sarkissian's dual citizenship. The Special Investigation Service (SSS) refused to initiate a criminal case on the basis of a statement submitted by lawyers,” Zohrabyan reminded.

“The Prosecutor General's Office canceled the SSS decision and opened a case under article 325 of part 1 of the Criminal Code (‘Falsification, sale or use of documents’),” he added.

