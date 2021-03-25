By Trend

On March 24, 2021, a press-conference titled “Significance of peace and trust in modern world” was held in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan in a hybrid format. The event was dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s Independence, to the 25th anniversary of the permanent Neutrality of the country as well as to the announcement of the year 2021 as the Year of Peace and Trust, Trend reports citing the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Azerbaijan.

The press-conference was attended by the editors-in chief of the national printed editions, representatives of the foreign media, accredited in the country and heads and representatives of the national media. Heads and representatives of the authoritative foreign broadcasting organizations, as well as about 80 journalists from the information agencies of 18 countries of the world participated to the press-conference by means of videoconferencing.

The speakers from Turkmenistan and foreign countries set out their vision of the notions peace and trust, which today are very important as never before. They highlighted the role of mass media in promotion of these values on national, regional and international levels.

The participants of the press-conference highlighted timeliness of the proclamation by the UN General Assembly the year of 2021 as the International Year of Peace and Trust. In this context the participants expressed the success and efficiency of the foreign and domestic policy of Turkmenistan conducted under the wise leadership of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov during independence years.

At the press-conference the speakers picked up Turkmenistan’s success during independent years in political, economic and cultural-humanitarian fields. It was underlined the important position of Turkmenistan in the sphere of promotion of peaceful and trustful relations in the region and beyond.

The participants expressed to the Turkmen side their gratitude fo the organization of this event. Representatives of International media confirmed their interest to work in close contacts with Turkmen colleagues for further strengthening of bonds of friendship and mutual understanding among the countries and peoples.

