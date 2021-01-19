By Trend

Iran and Turkey have signed three documents to maximize the potential of cargo and passenger transportation between two countries, Deputy Minister for Roads and Urban Development and the CEO of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (RAI) Saeed Rasouli said, Trend reports citing the ministry.

According to the deputy minister, these documents signed between Iran and Turkey will cover several areas. Thus, the East-West Corridor will be strengthened, cargo transportation from China, Afghanistan, and Pakistan to Turkey and vice versa will increase, and Turkey will have access to Iran's southern ports.

Rasouli added that China's access to Europe from the south is also planned in these documents.

The CEO noted that it is also hoped that the Istanbul-Tehran-Islamabad railway lines will be connected.

“More than 500,000 tons of goods were transported via railways between Iran and Turkey, during the first nine months of the current Iranian year (March 20 through December 20, 2020). This figure will reach 600,000 tons by the end of the current Iranian year (until March 21, 2021). This is considered a record figure in the cooperation of the two countries on railway transport,” he said.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz