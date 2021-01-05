By Trend

A new so-called British Covid-19 strain was confirmed in Georgia. Paata Imnadze, Deputy Head of the National Center for Disease Control, told journalists at a press conference at the Ministry of Health, Trendreports citing 1TV.

Imnadze said they examined three samples for the new strain. Two were negative, while the third was positive for a new mutant Covid-19 strain.

Infected is a patient over 50 years of age who feels well. The patient is isolated.

According to Paata Imnadze, the biological material of his contacts is being studied. According to Imnadze, the person infected with the new strain did not travel to Britain. Imnadze did not specify the travel history of the patient.

The patient, who contracted the new strain of coronavirus, has practically recovered, the epidemiologist said. According to Paata Imnadze, the new Covid-19 variant does not differ from the new coronavirus in terms of severity or lethality, but it has increased transmission. Imnadze says the protection of security measures is even more crucial now.

