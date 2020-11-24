By Trend

An official in Iran's Trade Promotion Organization said that Iran's exports, in the first 6 months of the current Iranian year, hit $13.57 billion, of which $692 were exported to CIS, Trend reports citing Mehr.

"In the first six months of the Iranian calendar year (March 20 to September 21), Iran's exports reached $13.57 billion, of which $692 million were exported to the Commonwealth of Independent States," Behrooz Olfat said.

Among 12 Commonwealth countries, Iran's exports to Belarus, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Moldova increased, respectively, over the same period last year. And the country's exports to Georgia, Turkmenistan, Armenia, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Azerbaijan have been declined in this period, Olfat added.

The outbreak of coronavirus, border closures in some countries, and the border disputes between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the Nagorno-Karabakh region as well as the oppressive Western sanctions have been effective in reducing Iran's exports to the Commonwealth of Independent States.

According to the Director-General of the Office for European and American in TPO, Iran's imports from the Commonwealth of Independent States hits about $ 811 million, which had a 2% decrease in the mentioned period.

--

